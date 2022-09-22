Dodla Dairy Ltd Spikes 2.92%

Dodla Dairy Ltd rose 2.92% today to trade at Rs 543. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is up 0.4% to quote at 16315.44. The index is up 4.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mishtann Foods Ltd increased 2.41% and Kokuyo Camlin Ltd added 1.82% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 6.84 % over last one year compared to the 0.31% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Dodla Dairy Ltd has added 6.09% over last one month compared to 4.19% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 0.13% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 298 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 672 on 11 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 385 on 24 Feb 2022.

