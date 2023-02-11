Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit declines 27.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.14% to Rs 59.75 crore Net profit of Dolat Algotech declined 27.27% to Rs 29.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.14% to Rs 59.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 77.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales59.7577.74 -23 OPM %65.0072.79 -PBDT41.5758.38 -29 PBT41.3658.29 -29 NP29.5240.59 -27 Net profit of Dolat Algotech declined 27.27% to Rs 29.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.14% to Rs 59.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 77.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.59.7577.7465.0072.7941.5758.3841.3658.2929.5240.59



