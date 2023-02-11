Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit declines 27.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.14% to Rs 59.75 crore

Net profit of Dolat Algotech declined 27.27% to Rs 29.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.14% to Rs 59.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 77.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales59.7577.74 -23 OPM %65.0072.79 -PBDT41.5758.38 -29 PBT41.3658.29 -29 NP29.5240.59 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:34 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Viceroy Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Next » Comfort Commotrade reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]