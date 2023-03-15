Domestic fragrance and flavour industry set to see impressive growth
Capital Market | | Last Updated at March 15 2023
According to Fragrances and Flavours Association of India, the fragrance and flavour industry of the country is expected to grow by around 12% each year and touch about US$ 5 billion in the next three-four years, media reports noted. The present size of the industry is US$ 3.7 billion in the country. Several factors like rising disposable incomes and changing consumer preferences will be the growth factors. Food and beverages, personal care, home care, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, are the major industries of this segment.
