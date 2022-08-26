Dr. Reddy's Lab Andhra Pradesh facility gets EIR from USFDA
The drug major on Thursday (25 August) announced that its formulations manufacturing facility (FTO 11) in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US drug regulator.The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) have concluded that the inspection is closed. The inspection was conducted from 30 June, 2022 to 7 July, 2022 and the agency had issued a form 483 with two observations on 7 July 2022.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is engaged in providing medicines. The firm operates in three segments: global generics, pharmaceutical services and active ingredients (PSAI) and proprietary products.
The drug major's consolidated net profit surged 108% to Rs 1,187.6 crore on 6% rise in net sales to Rs 5,215.40 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories skid 0.03% at Rs 4,240 on the BSE.
