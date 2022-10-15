DRC Systems India standalone net profit rises 460.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.56% to Rs 5.32 crore Net profit of DRC Systems India rose 460.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.56% to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.325.35 -1 OPM %32.7112.15 -PBDT1.450.64 127 PBT1.190.23 417 NP0.840.15 460 Net profit of DRC Systems India rose 460.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.56% to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.325.3532.7112.151.450.641.190.230.840.15 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)