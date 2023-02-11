Dugar Housing Developments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Capital Market | | Last Updated at February 11 2023 09:12 IST
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Dugar Housing Developments reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
- Sebi probing Adani's links with investors in aborted $2.5 billion FPO
- Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas hit 52-week lows
- Moody's Investor Service cuts rating outlook on 4 Adani companies
- Indian stock markets to continue underperforming EM peers: Morgan Stanley
- China's Alibaba Group sells its entire remaining 3.4% stake in Paytm
- Moody's Investor Service cuts rating outlook on 4 Adani companies
- Sensex dips 124 pts, smallcaps shine; Paytm cracks 9%, Tata Motors up 2%
- Sebi probing Adani's links with investors in aborted $2.5 billion FPO
- Web Exclusive Indian markets to continue underperforming EM peers: Morgan Stanley
- Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas hit 52-week lows
- Glenmark Pharma December quarter PAT rises by 21.3% to Rs 290.8 crore
- Reddit hacked after sophisticated, highly-targeted phishing attack
- 17.64% of exclusive POCSO cases reported conviction: Centre tells Lok Sabha
- IT firm Info Edge reports loss of Rs 116.5 crore in December quarter
- Kanorias make an offer under Section 12A to take Srei out of insolvency
- Top headlines: SC on Adani-Hindenburg row, Ola rides down the value chain
- BIS conducts 100 search operations to curb sale of non-ISI certified toys
- Govt to offload 30 mn MT wheat to cool down prices via open market disposal
- Best of BS Opinion: A profligate state, it's no more biz as usual & more
- LIVE news updates: PM Modi to address two election rallies in Tripura today
- CCI order after-effect: Device makers may now pay Google for Android OS
- If needed, will allocate more for NREGA, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
- Alibaba exits Paytm, sells remaining 3.3% stake for Rs 1,378 crore
- Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court for expert panel on investors' safety
- Sebi probing Adani's links with investors in aborted $2.5 billion FPO