Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 12.47% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 1.79% to Rs 313.21 croreNet profit of Dynamatic Technologies declined 12.47% to Rs 7.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.79% to Rs 313.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 307.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales313.21307.70 2 OPM %13.3913.97 -PBDT23.9630.10 -20 PBT7.1610.43 -31 NP7.028.02 -12
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:38 IST
