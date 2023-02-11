Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 15.79% to Rs 0.22 croreDynamic Portfolio Management & Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.79% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.220.19 16 OPM %13.6426.32 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP00.02 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:38 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read