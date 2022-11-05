EC announces schedule for bye-election in 5 assembly constituencies
The Election Commission of India (EC) on 5 November 2022 announced that it will hold the bye-election to fill vacancies in five assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh (UP), Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.
It also declared by-election for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh which fell vacant following the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.
The by-polls on the Padampur seat in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar, Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh and Rampur in UP will be held on 5 November 2022 along with the Mainpuri Parliamentary constituency.
The counting of votes will take place on 8 December 2022. The notification will be issued on the 10 November 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel