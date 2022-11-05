EC announces schedule for bye-election in 5 assembly constituencies

The Election Commission of India (EC) on 5 November 2022 announced that it will hold the bye-election to fill vacancies in five assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh (UP), Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

It also declared by-election for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh which fell vacant following the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The by-polls on the Padampur seat in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar, Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh and Rampur in UP will be held on 5 November 2022 along with the Mainpuri Parliamentary constituency.

The counting of votes will take place on 8 December 2022. The notification will be issued on the 10 November 2022.

