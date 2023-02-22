ECL Finance standalone net profit declines 10.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.26% to Rs 492.46 crore

Net profit of ECL Finance declined 10.62% to Rs 28.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.26% to Rs 492.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 476.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales492.46476.89 3 OPM %58.9281.91 -PBDT40.7643.88 -7 PBT38.1637.98 0 NP28.6932.10 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Wed,February 22 2023 17:42 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Sensex, Nifty end with deep cuts as investors await RBI, FOMC meeting minutes

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]