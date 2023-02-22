ECL Finance standalone net profit declines 10.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.26% to Rs 492.46 crore Net profit of ECL Finance declined 10.62% to Rs 28.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.26% to Rs 492.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 476.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales492.46476.89 3 OPM %58.9281.91 -PBDT40.7643.88 -7 PBT38.1637.98 0 NP28.6932.10 -11



