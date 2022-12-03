Edelweiss Financial Services receives reaffirmation in credit ratings
From CRISILEdelweiss Financial Services has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:
Non convertible debentures - CRISIL AA-/ Negative Long term principal protected market linked debentures - CRISIL PPMLD AA-r/ Negative Retail bonds - CRISIL AA-/ Negative Non convertible debentures - CRISIL AA-/ Negative Commercial papers - CRISIL A1+
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel