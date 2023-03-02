Eicher Motors motorcycle sales rises 21% YoY in February

Eicher Motors' total motorcycles (Royal Enfield) sales increased 21% to 71,544 units in February 2023 from 59,160 units sold in February 2022.

While sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity up to 350cc jumped 31% to 64,810 units, sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc slipped 30% to 6,734 units in February 2023 over February 2022.

The International Business recorded sales of 7,108 units in February 2023, which is marginally higher as compared with 7,025 units sold in February 2022.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 62.42% to Rs 740.84 crore on 29% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,721 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.41% to currently trade at Rs 3,151.85 on the BSE.

