EIH consolidated net profit rises 275.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.84% to Rs 586.41 crore Net profit of EIH rose 275.60% to Rs 142.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 62.84% to Rs 586.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 360.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales586.41360.12 63 OPM %35.6423.42 -PBDT232.6188.04 164 PBT201.1357.15 252 NP142.8438.03 276 Net profit of EIH rose 275.60% to Rs 142.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 62.84% to Rs 586.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 360.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.586.41360.1235.6423.42232.6188.04201.1357.15142.8438.03 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



