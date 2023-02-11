Ekansh Concepts standalone net profit declines 48.24% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 30.21% to Rs 5.66 croreNet profit of Ekansh Concepts declined 48.24% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.21% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.668.11 -30 OPM %-31.8012.45 -PBDT1.802.26 -20 PBT1.802.18 -17 NP1.472.84 -48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:36 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read