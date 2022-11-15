Elcid Investments consolidated net profit rises 40.87% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 49.34% to Rs 31.60 croreNet profit of Elcid Investments rose 40.87% to Rs 22.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 49.34% to Rs 31.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales31.6021.16 49 OPM %95.5196.64 -PBDT30.1820.45 48 PBT30.0020.31 48 NP22.3015.83 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Tue,November 15 2022 14:53 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read