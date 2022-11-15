Elcid Investments consolidated net profit rises 40.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 49.34% to Rs 31.60 crore Net profit of Elcid Investments rose 40.87% to Rs 22.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 49.34% to Rs 31.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales31.6021.16 49 OPM %95.5196.64 -PBDT30.1820.45 48 PBT30.0020.31 48 NP22.3015.83 41



