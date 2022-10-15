Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 118.18% to Rs 0.24 croreNet profit of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) declined 61.90% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 118.18% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.240.11 118 OPM %-12.50-63.64 -PBDT0.080.21 -62 PBT0.080.21 -62 NP0.080.21 -62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Sat,October 15 2022 08:10 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read