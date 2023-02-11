Elin Electronics consolidated net profit declines 33.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 21.77% to Rs 202.25 crore Net profit of Elin Electronics declined 33.77% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 21.77% to Rs 202.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 258.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales202.25258.52 -22 OPM %6.536.23 -PBDT10.2413.33 -23 PBT5.859.66 -39 NP4.596.93 -34



