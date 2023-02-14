Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 1.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.01% to Rs 6.42 crore Net profit of Elnet Technologies rose 1.20% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.425.44 18 OPM %65.2672.61 -PBDT5.455.12 6 PBT4.844.27 13 NP3.373.33 1 Net profit of Elnet Technologies rose 1.20% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6.425.4465.2672.615.455.124.844.273.373.33 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)