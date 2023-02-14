Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 1.20% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 18.01% to Rs 6.42 croreNet profit of Elnet Technologies rose 1.20% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.425.44 18 OPM %65.2672.61 -PBDT5.455.12 6 PBT4.844.27 13 NP3.373.33 1
First Published: Tue,February 14 2023 07:45 IST
