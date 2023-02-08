Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 134.29% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 20.19% to Rs 171.99 croreNet profit of Empire Industries rose 134.29% to Rs 8.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.19% to Rs 171.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 143.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales171.99143.10 20 OPM %9.299.18 -PBDT14.868.83 68 PBT10.455.00 109 NP8.203.50 134
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Prev » Landmark Property Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter