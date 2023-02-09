Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 14.37% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 10.91% to Rs 2095.25 croreNet profit of Endurance Technologies rose 14.37% to Rs 108.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 94.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 2095.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1889.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2095.251889.12 11 OPM %11.4310.76 -PBDT246.45209.28 18 PBT144.84117.93 23 NP108.2394.63 14
First Published: Thu,February 09 2023 07:36 IST
