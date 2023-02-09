Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 14.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.91% to Rs 2095.25 crore

Net profit of Endurance Technologies rose 14.37% to Rs 108.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 94.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 2095.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1889.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2095.251889.12 11 OPM %11.4310.76 -PBDT246.45209.28 18 PBT144.84117.93 23 NP108.2394.63 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Thu,February 09 2023 07:36 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Transpek Industry consolidated net profit rises 7.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]