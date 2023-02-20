Energy stocks slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 65.01 points or 0.85% at 7571.27 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 5%), Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 2.38%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 2.33%),Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 1.69%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 1.48%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.43%), Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 1.11%), Oil India Ltd (down 1.11%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.93%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.83%).

On the other hand, Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (up 6.6%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.45%), and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 1.24%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 235.51 or 0.39% at 60767.06.

The Nifty 50 index was down 86.8 points or 0.48% at 17857.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 8.13 points or 0.03% at 28054.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.22 points or 0.15% at 8843.34.

On BSE,1444 shares were trading in green, 2041 were trading in red and 177 were unchanged.

