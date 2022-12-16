Engineers India secures assignment from Mundra Solar Technology

To provide owner's engineer services for polysilicon and polysilicon project

Engineers India has secured an assignment for providing owner's engineer services for 30,000 MTPA polysilicon and 500 MTPA monosilane project from Mundra Solar Technology (a group company of Adani Enterprises), in one of the niche sectors of polysilicon production, which is the primary component for manufacturing photovoltaic panels.

Conventionally, India has been dependent on import of polysilicon and this would be a step towards realizing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. This would also contribute towards nation's target of net zero by 2070.

