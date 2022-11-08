Enkei Wheels India standalone net profit rises 175.61% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 54.92% to Rs 184.71 croreNet profit of Enkei Wheels India rose 175.61% to Rs 13.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.92% to Rs 184.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 119.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales184.71119.23 55 OPM %12.068.45 -PBDT23.069.51 142 PBT14.744.55 224 NP13.454.88 176
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Tue,November 08 2022 14:41 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read