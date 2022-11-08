Enkei Wheels India standalone net profit rises 175.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.92% to Rs 184.71 crore Net profit of Enkei Wheels India rose 175.61% to Rs 13.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.92% to Rs 184.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 119.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales184.71119.23 55 OPM %12.068.45 -PBDT23.069.51 142 PBT14.744.55 224 NP13.454.88 176



