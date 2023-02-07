EPL consolidated net profit rises 9.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.96% to Rs 944.90 crore Net profit of EPL rose 9.98% to Rs 62.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.96% to Rs 944.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 883.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales944.90883.40 7 OPM %15.7215.63 -PBDT133.90130.90 2 PBT64.0066.70 -4 NP62.8057.10 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News



