EPL consolidated net profit rises 9.98% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 6.96% to Rs 944.90 croreNet profit of EPL rose 9.98% to Rs 62.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.96% to Rs 944.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 883.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales944.90883.40 7 OPM %15.7215.63 -PBDT133.90130.90 2 PBT64.0066.70 -4 NP62.8057.10 10
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue,February 07 2023 17:35 IST
