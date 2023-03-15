Equitas Small Finance Bank partners with Royal Challengers Bangalore for T20 League 2023

Equitas Small Finance Bank partners with India's most beloved T20 team -Royal Challengers Bangalore aka RCB as their 'Proud Banking Partner' for the 2023 season of T20 League. This is to further add Bank's brand ethos of being The Progressive Bank behind Progressive Champions and aligns with RCB's all-time motto of being the progressive players in the game.

The RCB team will don the Equitas Small Finance Bank logo on the lead trousers as part of the team's jersey. This partnership campaign will be aimed to communicate that Equitas has been playing a progressive role in transforming the lives of individuals through their lending and social responsibilities of 'Beyond Banking'.

