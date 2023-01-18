ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 1.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.36% to Rs 417.84 crore

Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 1.08% to Rs 101.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 100.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.36% to Rs 417.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 328.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales417.84328.07 27 OPM %32.8437.10 -PBDT136.44125.86 8 PBT106.54108.98 -2 NP101.86100.77 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Wed,January 18 2023 07:36 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Omkar Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]