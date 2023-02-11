Esab India standalone net profit rises 91.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.01% to Rs 267.39 crore

Net profit of Esab India rose 91.41% to Rs 36.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 267.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 226.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales267.39226.58 18 OPM %18.1112.01 -PBDT51.5028.65 80 PBT48.5725.81 88 NP36.3118.97 91

First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:39 IST
