Escorts Kubota records 27.8% growth in Feb tractor sales

Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery business in February 2023 sold 7,811 tractors, registering a growth of 27.8 percent as against 6,114 tractors sold in February 2022.

Domestic tractor sales in February 2023 were at 7,245 tractors registering a growth of 27.4 percent as against 5,686 tractors sold in February 2022. Retail demand across geographies remained strong. Overall positive sentiment, with record rabi sowing, better crop prices, good level of water reservoirs, increased Union budget allocations to rural and Agri sector, we expect demand momentum to remain strong across geographies.

Export tractor sales in February 2023 was at 566 tractors registering a growth of 32.2 percent as against 428 tractors sold in February 2022.

