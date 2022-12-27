Espire Hospitality jumps on inking revenue sharing pact with Hotel Seasons, Sajjangarh

Espire Hospitality jumped 4.80% to Rs 17.45 after the company said it has entered into a revenue share agreement with Hotel Seasons, Sajjangarh.

Espire Hospitality said that Hotel Seasons, Sajjangarh will become operational with effect from 1 January 2023. It will run under the name Country Inn Express Seasons' Hotel Udaipur.

Hotel Seasons, Sajjangarh, it is a proprietorship firm of Kishore Kumar Chotrani, dealing in the business of hotels and resorts.

Espire Hospitality, erstwhile Wellesley Corporation, is a diversified company, involved in hotel and real estate services. Currently the company is operating its resort at Jim Corbett in the name and style Country Inn Tarika, Jim Corbett.

Espire Hospitality reported net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in Q2 September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in Q2 September 2021. Net sales surged to Rs 3.25 crore in Q2 September 2022 as against net sales Rs 0.10 crore in Q2 September 2021.

