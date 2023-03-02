Etihad Airways Engineering partners with Ramco Systems

For implementation of Ramco's Aviation Suite V5.9

Etihad Airways Engineering, one of the world's leading aircraft maintenance and engineering solutions providers, has partnered with global enterprise aviation software provider Ramco Systems to implement its Aviation Suite V5.9. The project was officially announced at the 2023 edition of MRO Middle East, held at Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai.

With modules covering Contract & Quote Management, Maintenance Planning, Hangar Maintenance, Component Maintenance, Supply Chain Management, Engineering, Quality, Digital Task Cards, ePublications, and Customer Billing, Ramco's integrated Aviation Suite will streamline multiple operations across Etihad Airways Engineering, offering the organisation a single source of information with real-time visibility. In addition, Ramco's digital tools such as Ramco Anywhere mobile apps, dashboards, and integrated customer portals, will seamlessly digitise Etihad Airways Engineering's operations, enhance process efficiencies, and help them go paperless.

