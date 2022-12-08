Eveready Inds appoints Bibek Agarwala as CFO

Eveready Industries India announced that its board has approved the appointment of Bibek Agarwala, as the chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from 14 February 2022.

Bibek Agarwala will replace Indranil Roy Chowdhury and Bibhu Ranjan Saha, who had earlier been designated as joint chief financial officers of the company. Chowdhury and Saha continue to remain in the employment of the company, as senior management personnel.

Agarwala is a chartered accountant with an experience of over 22 years in a wide array of functions including finance, treasury, strategy, innovation, digi-tech, M&A, taxation, commercial and supply chain.

Eveready Industries India manufactures batteries, flashlights and lighting.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 52.5% to Rs 14.73 crore despite of 5.1% rise in net sales to Rs 375.75 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.42% to currently trade at Rs 369.20 on the BSE.

