Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

EKI Energy Services Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd and Symphony Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 February 2023.

EKI Energy Services Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd and Symphony Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 February 2023.

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd spiked 14.66% to Rs 77.45 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98023 shares in the past one month.

EKI Energy Services Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 757. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79497 shares in the past one month.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd surged 7.81% to Rs 292.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 89358 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28857 shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd advanced 7.59% to Rs 291.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Symphony Ltd spurt 6.11% to Rs 1123.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24410 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8436 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News