Everlon Synthetics standalone net profit rises 46.51% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 55.89% to Rs 4.72 croreNet profit of Everlon Synthetics rose 46.51% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 55.89% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.7210.70 -56 OPM %47.25-5.42 -PBDT2.03-0.57 LP PBT2.01-0.64 LP NP1.891.29 47
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue,February 07 2023 17:35 IST
