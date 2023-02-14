Evexia Lifecare standalone net profit rises 173.53% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 38.33% to Rs 17.07 croreNet profit of Evexia Lifecare rose 173.53% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.33% to Rs 17.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.0712.34 38 OPM %1.524.13 -PBDT1.360.51 167 PBT1.260.45 180 NP0.930.34 174
First Published: Tue,February 14 2023 07:46 IST
