Excel Industries consolidated net profit declines 76.01% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 36.39% to Rs 222.97 croreNet profit of Excel Industries declined 76.01% to Rs 18.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 77.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 36.39% to Rs 222.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 350.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales222.97350.52 -36 OPM %12.5629.30 -PBDT29.54110.40 -73 PBT21.69102.19 -79 NP18.6877.85 -76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:36 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read