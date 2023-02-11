Excel Industries consolidated net profit declines 76.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 36.39% to Rs 222.97 crore Net profit of Excel Industries declined 76.01% to Rs 18.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 77.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 36.39% to Rs 222.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 350.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales222.97350.52 -36 OPM %12.5629.30 -PBDT29.54110.40 -73 PBT21.69102.19 -79 NP18.6877.85 -76 Net profit of Excel Industries declined 76.01% to Rs 18.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 77.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 36.39% to Rs 222.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 350.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.222.97350.5212.5629.3029.54110.4021.69102.1918.6877.85 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



