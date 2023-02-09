Exxaro Tiles standalone net profit declines 35.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.92% to Rs 81.05 crore Net profit of Exxaro Tiles declined 35.30% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.92% to Rs 81.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 85.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales81.0585.24 -5 OPM %10.2214.63 -PBDT9.6111.90 -19 PBT5.268.46 -38 NP3.725.75 -35 Net profit of Exxaro Tiles declined 35.30% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.92% to Rs 81.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 85.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.81.0585.2410.2214.639.6111.905.268.463.725.75 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



