Fairchem Organics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Puravankara Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd and Rajesh Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 December 2022.

Fairchem Organics Ltd tumbled 7.07% to Rs 1457.1 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7052 shares in the past one month.

Puravankara Ltd crashed 4.77% to Rs 103.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60753 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21553 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd lost 4.77% to Rs 15.98. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd plummeted 4.11% to Rs 349.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44028 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50821 shares in the past one month.

Rajesh Exports Ltd fell 4.07% to Rs 699.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18898 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22511 shares in the past one month.

