FCS Software Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.58% to Rs 9.13 crore Net profit of FCS Software Solutions reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.58% to Rs 9.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.138.11 13 OPM %15.6611.47 -PBDT1.550.93 67 PBT0.730.05 1360 NP0.53-0.02 LP Net profit of FCS Software Solutions reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.58% to Rs 9.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.9.138.1115.6611.471.550.930.730.050.53-0.02 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)