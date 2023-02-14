FCS Software Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.28% to Rs 9.21 crore Net profit of FCS Software Solutions reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.28% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.218.13 13 OPM %19.6511.81 -PBDT1.900.96 98 PBT1.08-0.01 LP NP0.76-0.06 LP Net profit of FCS Software Solutions reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.28% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.218.1319.6511.811.900.961.08-0.010.76-0.06 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)