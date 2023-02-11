Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 80.62% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 42.11% to Rs 308.73 croreNet profit of Fedbank Financial Services rose 80.62% to Rs 51.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.11% to Rs 308.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 217.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales308.73217.25 42 OPM %62.2561.12 -PBDT77.1849.67 55 PBT66.2739.30 69 NP51.1728.33 81
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:36 IST
