Federal Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 132.75, up 2.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.21% in last one year as compared to a 4.9% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.77% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 132.75, up 2.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 17419.15. The Sensex is at 59342.26, up 0.64%. Federal Bank Ltd has dropped around 0.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40269.05, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 79.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 133.2, up 2.74% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 10.31 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

