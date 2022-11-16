Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 100.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.95% to Rs 429.35 crore Net profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) rose 100.65% to Rs 24.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.95% to Rs 429.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 343.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales429.35343.62 25 OPM %12.5012.18 -PBDT56.3841.75 35 PBT35.3819.82 79 NP24.7612.34 101



