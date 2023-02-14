Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 139.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.04% to Rs 393.34 crore Net profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) rose 139.63% to Rs 24.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.04% to Rs 393.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 324.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales393.34324.96 21 OPM %14.0811.04 -PBDT58.4237.53 56 PBT37.0114.96 147 NP24.4910.22 140



