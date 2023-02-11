Fiberweb (India) consolidated net profit declines 54.24% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 19.61% to Rs 19.02 croreNet profit of Fiberweb (India) declined 54.24% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.61% to Rs 19.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales19.0223.66 -20 OPM %14.6722.61 -PBDT2.745.85 -53 PBT2.204.46 -51 NP1.513.30 -54
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:35 IST
