Filatex Fashions standalone net profit rises 45500.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 461.39% to Rs 43.62 croreNet profit of Filatex Fashions rose 45500.00% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 461.39% to Rs 43.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales43.627.77 461 OPM %15.341.80 -PBDT6.380.14 4457 PBT6.290.02 31350 NP4.560.01 45500
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Tue,November 15 2022 14:49 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read