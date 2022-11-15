Filatex Fashions standalone net profit rises 45500.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 461.39% to Rs 43.62 crore Net profit of Filatex Fashions rose 45500.00% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 461.39% to Rs 43.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales43.627.77 461 OPM %15.341.80 -PBDT6.380.14 4457 PBT6.290.02 31350 NP4.560.01 45500



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)