Financials shares edge lower
Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index falling 126.77 points or 1.5% at 8310.46 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 6.56%), Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 4.95%),Repco Home Finance Ltd (down 4.92%),IFCI Ltd (down 4.92%),Indostar Capital Finance Ltd (down 4.76%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were South Indian Bank Ltd (down 4.72%), AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 4.43%), Yes Bank Ltd (down 4.18%), Fino Payments Bank Ltd (down 4.14%), and Oswal Green Tech Ltd (down 4.03%).
On the other hand, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd (up 4.38%), Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd (up 2.13%), and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd (up 0.83%) moved up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 675.2 or 1.14% at 58459.93.
The Nifty 50 index was down 187.5 points or 1.08% at 17225.4.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 448.17 points or 1.6% at 27503.94.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 125.05 points or 1.42% at 8662.75.
On BSE,840 shares were trading in green, 2674 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT