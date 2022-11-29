Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 22.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.97% to Rs 360.55 crore Net profit of Five-Star Business Finance rose 22.35% to Rs 144.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 117.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.97% to Rs 360.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 308.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales360.55308.23 17 OPM %71.1276.28 -PBDT196.84157.34 25 PBT192.82154.58 25 NP144.18117.84 22



