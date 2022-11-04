FM Launches Biggest Ever Coal Mine Auction of 141 Mines

Delhi Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman said that a fast growing economy like India needs greater investment in coal production and gasification projects. Globally, energy prices especially that of gas is going up. Launching the 6th round of coal mine auction of the Ministry of Coal here today, the Finance Minister highlighted that India is at present the best investment destination in the world. The Minister pointed out that due to policy consistency and transparent process of the present Government, coal imports for power sector has come down by 41%. The finance minister said that twelve states are to benefit directly from today's auctioning of 141 coal mines.

