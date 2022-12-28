FMCG shares edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 23.54 points or 0.15% at 16140.23 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 3.14%), Ugar Sugar Works Ltd (down 2.81%),Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (down 2.81%),Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 2.46%),Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (down 2.2%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (down 2.17%), Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (down 1.99%), Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (down 1.72%), Jyothy Labs Ltd (down 1.62%), and Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (down 1.3%).

On the other hand, Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (up 7.77%), Prataap Snacks Ltd (up 5.44%), and Adani Wilmar Ltd (up 4.99%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 33.58 or 0.06% at 60961.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 4.2 points or 0.02% at 18136.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 118.39 points or 0.42% at 28635.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.18 points or 0.33% at 8962.42.

On BSE,2038 shares were trading in green, 1372 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

