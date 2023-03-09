FMCG shares edge lower
FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 150.88 points or 0.91% at 16370.01 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 4.8%), Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (down 3.95%),Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (down 3.69%),Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (down 3.57%),GRM Overseas Ltd (down 3.32%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (down 3.22%), Ugar Sugar Works Ltd (down 3.13%), Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (down 2.94%), Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (down 2.72%), and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 2.46%).
On the other hand, CCL Products (India) Ltd (up 3.43%), Adani Wilmar Ltd (up 2.41%), and Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (up 2.35%) moved up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 441.6 or 0.73% at 59906.49.
The Nifty 50 index was down 128.05 points or 0.72% at 17626.35.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 20.88 points or 0.07% at 28152.58.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 25.44 points or 0.29% at 8868.12.
On BSE,1659 shares were trading in green, 1731 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.
